i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily Buys 84,800 Shares

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. i3 Verticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.89 million and a P/E ratio of 43.64.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

