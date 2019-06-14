Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.71 ($25.24).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.