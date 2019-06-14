Insider Buying: MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) VP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) VP Clifford O. Sanderson bought 2,000 shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 76,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,738. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc

