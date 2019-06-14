Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires 11,900 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer David Michael Mombourquette acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,225,980.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$4.24. 809,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,264. Whitecap Resources Inc has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$9.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$354.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

