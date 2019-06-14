Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leo S. Horey III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $209,280.00.

Shares of AVB opened at $207.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $166.07 and a 1-year high of $210.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/insider-selling-avalonbay-communities-inc-nyseavb-insider-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.