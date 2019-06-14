Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,562 shares in the company, valued at $49,165,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 848,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,004. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

