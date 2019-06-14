Insider Selling: Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) Insider Sells 131,844 Shares of Stock

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) insider Michael Topham sold 131,844 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total value of £294,012.12 ($384,178.91).

BIFF opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.92) on Friday. Biffa PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of $558.75 million and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Biffa’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIFF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Biffa from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Biffa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.80 ($3.53).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

