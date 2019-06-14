Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/insider-selling-bottomline-technologies-nasdaqepay-director-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.