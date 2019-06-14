Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Sells 888 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,208.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,511. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 258,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 138,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 492.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 64,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

