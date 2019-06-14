Insider Selling: Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Chairman Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,320,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DBI opened at $17.91 on Friday. Designer Brands Inc has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CL King raised Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

