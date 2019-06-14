Insider Selling: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Sells 28,764 Shares of Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $308,062.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 2.20. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.76 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Sells 28,764 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/insider-selling-element-solutions-inc-nyseesi-director-sells-28764-shares-of-stock.html.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.