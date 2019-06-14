Insider Selling: EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -20.28. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $30.93.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,226.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/insider-selling-evo-payments-inc-nasdaqevop-evp-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.