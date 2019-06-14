Insider Selling: Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Sells 18,393 Shares of Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $887,462.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Freshpet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Sells 18,393 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/insider-selling-freshpet-inc-nasdaqfrpt-cfo-sells-18393-shares-of-stock.html.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.