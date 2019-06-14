Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.28. 133,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 42,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intellicheck worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Shares Up 6.5%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/intellicheck-nyseamericanidn-shares-up-6-5.html.

About Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.