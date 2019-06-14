International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,219 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Shares of IFF opened at $149.91 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

