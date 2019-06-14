Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi Buys 170,000 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,994,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,743.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 393,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,050. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market cap of $731.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

