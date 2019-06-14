Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,920 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 283,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,517. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

