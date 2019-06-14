Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.00. Intrexon shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 66234 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XON shares. Northland Securities cut Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Intrexon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 483,268 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,532,324.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,402,182 shares of company stock worth $15,739,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/intrexon-nasdaqxon-shares-gap-up-to-6-00.html.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.