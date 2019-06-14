Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,158,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 404,085 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $28.43 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

