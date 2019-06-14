Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SciPlay (SCPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL):

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2019 – SciPlay is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SCPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 856,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,546. SciPlay Corp has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $18.75.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 759,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,675 over the last 90 days.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

