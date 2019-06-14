Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,993 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,507% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $121.32.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 16,222 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $1,130,348.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,319.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,475,468.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,250. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 164,034 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 786,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

