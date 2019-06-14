IQeon (IQN) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $5,736.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00394789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.74 or 0.02495284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00155180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000792 BTC.

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,775,277 tokens. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

