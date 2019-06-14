Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 44,777.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,217,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $146.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,273 shares of company stock worth $20,066,890. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/iqvia-holdings-inc-nyseiqv-shares-sold-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.