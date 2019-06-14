iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

