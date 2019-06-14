iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

BMV IHF opened at $169.65 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $172.85.

