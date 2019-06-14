iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,260.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.04. 3,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,376. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

