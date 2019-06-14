IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) & NIKON CORP/ADR (NYSE:NINOY) Head to Head Contrast

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) and NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIKON CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and NIKON CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54% NIKON CORP/ADR 9.34% 11.08% 5.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NIKON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. NIKON CORP/ADR pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and NIKON CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.20 -$10.55 million N/A N/A NIKON CORP/ADR $6.43 billion 0.84 $598.62 million $1.52 8.91

NIKON CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and NIKON CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A NIKON CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

NIKON CORP/ADR beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc. This segment also engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The company is also involved in the development, manufacturing, sale, and service of industrial microscopes, measuring instruments, X-ray/CT inspection systems, metrology systems, and surveying instruments' and customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical materials.Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

