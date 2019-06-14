Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 53,160 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $60.60.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

