Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.62 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

MRO stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,859 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 521,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 113,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 616,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

