Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82.

About Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

