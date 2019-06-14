JSECOIN (JSE) Achieves Market Cap of $180,147.00

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, JSECOIN has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. JSECOIN has a total market cap of $180,147.00 and approximately $538.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00384180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.02490648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00151431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000801 BTC.

JSECOIN Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. JSECOIN’s official message board is jsecoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JSECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

