KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,294. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 807.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,264,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after buying an additional 247,178 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,844,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

