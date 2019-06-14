Keith A. Meister Purchases 165,093 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 165,093 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $4,587,934.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MGM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

