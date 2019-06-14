Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Receives €60.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.67 ($70.54).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €53.10 ($61.74) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

