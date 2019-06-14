KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,380,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 68,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 692,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

