Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 25057477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

