KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KNCAY stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

