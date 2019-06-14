KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVHI. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,317 shares of company stock valued at $182,360. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KVH Industries by 565.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 million, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

