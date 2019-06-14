Lanxess’ (LXS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.72 ($71.76).

LXS opened at €46.34 ($53.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52-week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

