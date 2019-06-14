Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,240 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.58.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $349.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total value of $3,257,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,610.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,650 shares of company stock valued at $143,531,581. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/lazard-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-41240-ulta-beauty-inc-nasdaqulta.html.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.