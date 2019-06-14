Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lazard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.67 on Monday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Lazard had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Lazard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Lazard by 94.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $56,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lazard by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 525,629 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $14,915,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

