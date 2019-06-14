LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Sells $186,225.00 in Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LGIH opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.06 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price objective on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,684,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 222,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

