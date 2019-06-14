Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 57.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 112,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,617,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 570,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

BATRK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,132. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

