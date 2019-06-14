Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wellington Shields lowered Lincoln Electric from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $759.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.41 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

