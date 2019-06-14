Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 117.50% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. Livexlive Media updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,270. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Livexlive Media stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Livexlive Media worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/livexlive-media-nasdaqlivx-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.