Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,510,000. AmeriCold Realty Trust accounts for 1.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 897.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 308,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

