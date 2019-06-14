Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON LGRS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Thursday. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 209 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.90 ($2.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

