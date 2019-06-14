Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

LK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zephirin Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE:LK opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $25.96.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

