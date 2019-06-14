Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GRF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/luke-e-sims-sells-5000-shares-of-eagle-capital-growth-fund-inc-nyseamericangrf-stock.html.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.