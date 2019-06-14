LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up to $56.76

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.44, but opened at $56.76. LYFT shares last traded at $58.07, with a volume of 2714331 shares changing hands.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.80 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $72.00 target price on shares of LYFT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -11.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $704,682,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $605,929,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $472,872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $196,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

